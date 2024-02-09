Houston police are investigating after a person was shot on the Southwest Freeway on Friday morning.

Officers are at the scene in the 5200 block of US-59 near the I-610 West Loop.

Police say one person has been transported to the hospital. That person’s condition is not known at this time.

Four northbound lanes were blocked while police investigated, but the roadway has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.