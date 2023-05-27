Authorities say a shooting suspect crashed into a building before firing a gun into a nightclub in southwest Houston while fleeing from police.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Willowbend. That's where officers with the Houston PD said an unidentified driver was seen shooting in a club parking lot before fleeing from the police.

(Photo courtesy of Houston OnScene)

Officials did not share details on what led up to these events prior.

The shooting suspect then lost control of their truck after going over the railroad tracks on Willowbend and crashed into a building. From there, the shooting suspect got out of the truck and ran away.

It's unclear if they were caught, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.