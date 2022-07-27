Shooter fires more than dozen rounds at Harris Co. home in drive-by

Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in North Harris County. In surveillance video, you can hear more than a dozen gunshots fired, but officials say no one was injured.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a homeowner told authorities an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at their house and vehicles. The shooting occurred along the 17300 block of Wagganner Drive in the Ranch Country Subdivision.

"These guys are out here rolling around with an automatic rifle clearly, in a vehicle," said Constable Herman. "[They’re] Shooting up neighborhoods. It’s becoming known as the wild wild west out here."

One neighbor wanted to stay anonymous, because she fears for her family’s safety. According to the neighbor, they were outside only minutes before the shots were fired.

"It was really, really loud," said the neighbor. "It was scary. It was a lot of them too. I thought it was maybe more than one gun."

The neighbor said she isn’t sure why the shooting took place, but she believes someone could have targeted the home.

"I definitely knew it was gunshots," said the neighbor. "I didn’t know exactly where it was coming from, but it was super close."

Authorities are looking for a silver 4-door vehicle. The shooter can be seen on surveillance camera video hanging out of the passenger side window while firing.

"They have little or no regard for human life," said Herman. "When you see video such as this, you see [it] coming out of Chicago and Detroit. Harris County is becoming known as the Detroit of the south."

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re urged to contact authorities.

"I’ve lived here for years and never have I seen or had anything like that happen," said the neighbor.

"We’re hoping in November we’ll get some new judges in downtown, and we’ll become known as a county of law and order again, because right now we’re not," said Herman.