Shippers, retailers wrestle with delivering record online holiday sales

UPS will reportedly stop picking up shipments temporarily from six major stores, including Nike and Macy's, as it and other delivery companies struggle to deliver record online sales orders from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Some shoppers tell us they're already experiencing problems getting deliveries from a variety of retailers and shippers.

"I said that's my package. I said please don't deliver it to that address, that's not my address," said Michele Lawson.

Lawson says that's what she told a Door Dash delivery person who called her. But she says a Nintendo controller she ordered from Walmart for her niece Haley went to the wrong house anyway, she believes on a similarly named street, 26 miles away.

"I called Walmart and I said my package has been delivered to the wrong place and they said, 'I'm sorry, we'll refund your money.' But I said I don't want the money. I want my package. You all don't understand this is a very important package. I have to have this package, my niece is special needs," Lawson told us.

Lawson says she's also concerned a delivery photo sent to her shows the package was left in revealing, clear wrapping, and sitting out in the open by a tree instead of on a porch.

"What's not to say someone's not going to walk by on the sidewalk and say, 'Oh, a controller, let me get this?" Lawson said.

We contacted Walmart, which a spokesperson says partners with companies like Door Dash to speed the delivery of items that are available in stores.

A Walmart spokesperson sent us this statement:

"While this is not the feedback we want to hear, it helps us get better. We’re working hard day-in, day-out with our delivery providers to ensure customers’ packages arrive quickly and with quality. We’re following up with our delivery provider to learn what may have caused this. Most importantly, we’ve been in touch with the customer and have resent their order.”

Lawson says Walmart tells her it is re-sending the item, this time by FedEx.

"Oh my, I'm ecstatic. She will be ecstatic. That's what makes me happy, is that she's happy, she gets what she wants," Lawson reacted.

We reached out to Door Dash for comment but haven't heard back yet.

Many shipping companies and retailers offer advice to help ensure you receive your packages:

• Order gifts by December 15th if you want them delivered by Christmas.

• Sign up for delivery tracking to receive text message or email updates on the delivery.

• If you won't be home for delivery, you can have packages delivered to a neighbor, your workplace, a hub, or a store where you can pick it up.

• Keep receipts and copies of your order in case the item doesn't arrive.