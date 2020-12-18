Shippers and retailers that promise to deliver gifts by Christmas

Panic Saturday is tomorrow. Are you already feeling panicked about getting gifts to your loved ones in time for the holidays?

If you've already missed some deadlines with major shipping companies and retailers, several other shipping businesses say they can still deliver before Christmas.

"You can count on Shipt to get your gifts on time," said Shipt spokesperson Evangeline George.

Shipt is a local delivery service that has partnered with many retailers, including Target, Petco, and now Dollar Tree in Houston. You shop through the Shipt app or website.

"When you're ready to check out, you can select your delivery time and as soon as one hour. You can select that same day or you can select another day, if that's better for you," explained George.

George says Shipt hired 150,000 additional shoppers to pick up gifts from stores and deliver them to you, or to your loved one's address, either the same day or the next day.

"My godson lives in Charleston, South Carolina and I sent him some toys from Target, just to be ready in time for Christmas and had them sent straight to him," said George.

George says Shipt is offering 50% off passes for three and five deliveries through December 27, and 50% off its annual membership, which is usually $99 and provides free delivery on orders over $35.

An Instacart email offer says it can deliver in just two hours, no sleigh required, with a coupon for $30 off $100 from stores like the Disney Store, Five Below and Best Buy.

Amazon and Walmart say they can still get gifts under the tree in time, too.

"Amazon Prime members across the country have more delivery options than ever, thanks to the employees that are coming together to deliver for the Christmas holiday season," said Amazon spokesperson Av Zammit.

Zammit says Prime members can get free one-day delivery on eligible items ordered as late as December 23, or same-day delivery on December 24.

"Customers can order millions of items for one-day shipping. And if customers want even more time, they can order for same-day delivery on the 24th of December," said Zammit.

Walmart's website says on orders over $35, you can get free two-day shipping on orders placed by 2 p.m. on December 19, next day delivery on orders placed by December 21, and free next day in-store pick up on orders placed by 4 p.m. on December 23.

