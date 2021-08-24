Sheriffs warn of growing danger ahead border security vote

South Texas sheriffs delivered powerful testimony as state lawmakers considered an additional $1 billion for border protection.

The funds are earmarked for border barriers and fencing, new jails for undocumented immigrants accused of criminal trespass, and cash grants to local law enforcement agencies who say they're being overrun by smugglers.

Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd delivered riveting testimony about the growing danger he and his deputies have encountered.

"You will get in pursuit of one vehicle and another vehicle will cut in on the pursuit to try to wreck you out or try to get you to chase them. Talking with Homeland Security because what it is is sometimes they'll run in tandem, because one vehicle has illegal aliens and one vehicle is loaded with dope. So what they'll do is take the vehicle with illegal aliens and they will interfere with the vehicle loaded with dope, so that they'll start to sling the truck around so that they are trying to throw the illegal aliens out of the truck so that you'll have to stop and render aid," said Boyd. "I think the fear and the concern is far more than what the legislature comprehends. I think this right now is the elephant in the room. I know it is for us."

Barring another walkout by Democratic lawmakers, the additional border security funding is expected to reach Governor Greg Abbott's desk for signature.