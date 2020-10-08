Sheriff's office investigates shooting that injured man in north Harris Co.
HOUSTON - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Harris County early Thursday morning.
Deputies responded to the 4900 block of Orange Grove Drive around 3:15 a.m.
The man reportedly called 911 and stated that someone robbed and shot him.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and is expected to survive.
There is no description of a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
