Sheriff’s office: Daughter fatally shot Liberty County man after argument

article

The sheriff’s office says a Liberty County woman fatally shot her father after an argument.

Authorities say a murder charge has been filed against 35-year-old Ciera Eaton.

Deputies responded to the home on CR 4533 in south Liberty County around 2:10 a.m. Friday.

The victim, identified as 64-year-old Michael Eaton, was found dead in the front yard from a single gunshot wound, authorities say.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ciera said her father had died by suicide, but evidence found at the scene made deputies question the story.

Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers then responded to the scene.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office says the daughter later admitted to investigators that she shot her father with a handgun after having an argument.

Authorities say investigators are still working to determine the full details of what led up to the shooting.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS