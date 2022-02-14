Sheriff: Woman found dead with 'possible signs of trauma' in west Harris County
article
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead with "possible signs of trauma", Sheriff Gonzalez says.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a residence in the 3400 block of Boxelder Drive for a welfare check on Monday and found the woman dead.
SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS
Authorities did not release further details on how the woman died or her identity.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Advertisement