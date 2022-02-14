Sheriff: Woman found dead with 'possible signs of trauma' in west Harris County

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead with "possible signs of trauma", Sheriff Gonzalez says.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a residence in the 3400 block of Boxelder Drive for a welfare check on Monday and found the woman dead.

Authorities did not release further details on how the woman died or her identity.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

