Sheriff: 2 injured after small aircraft crashes on golf course in west Harris County

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are investigating a small aircraft found Friday evening at a golf course on the city's west side.

Details are scarce as it's an active scene, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says officers were called out to Pine Forest Country Club in the 18000 block of Clay Rd. near Baker Cypress, just a few miles from West Houston Airport.

We're told there is damage to the aircraft and life-flight has been requested and firefighters are responding as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety. Additionally, there were two people in the aircraft that suffered injuries but are alive.

FOX 26 Houston will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.