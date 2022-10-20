Sheriff: Body believed to be 16-year-old runaway found in wooded area on Imperial Valley
article
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area on Thursday, officials said.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the body was found in the 18700 block of Imperial Valley in a wooded area.
Gonzalez said the body showed evidence of trauma.
Officials said they believe the body is that of a 16-year-old runaway that was reported missing on Sunday.
This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.