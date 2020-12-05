Shelter in place lifted for the city of La Porte after chemical concerns

article

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that the shelter in place order has been lifted for the city of La Porte.

The Office made the announcement early Saturday, Dec. 5:

Per the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management:

This is an important message from the City of La Porte. The Shelter in Place has been lifted and the all clear has been issued for the chemical emergency. You may return to your normal activities.