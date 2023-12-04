Shelter-in-place issued for LaPorte residents due to chemical leak

A shelter-in-place has been issued for LaPorte residents.

LaPorte police confirm the shelter-in-place in La Porte is due to a chemical leak.

Residents south of Fairmont and the Bay Area are advised to shelter in place. 16th Street residents must shelter in place immediately.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available.