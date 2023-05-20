Authorities have issued a precautionary shelter-in-place Saturday due to a chemical fire in southwest Houston.

This comes hours after firefighters were called to a warehouse in the 6200 block of Royalton around 4:30 a.m. No details were shared on what caused that fire, but we're told it was upgraded to a 3-alarm fire at one point.

It's unclear, as of this writing, how severe the fire is but in an email alert from the City of Houston hours later, residents within a 1.5-mile radius are asked to close their doors, and windows, and turn off their A/C/ to limit exposure.

No additional details have been shared but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as more information becomes available.