Lubrizol chemical release: Incident downgraded, shelter-in-place remains on-site

The Brief The City of Deer Park stated there is a chemical release at the Lubrizol plant on Tidal Road. There is an internal shelter-in-place. At this time, there is no threat to the residential community.



An internal shelter-in-place has been issued at a plant in Deer Park after the City of Deer Park announced there was a chemical release in the area.

As of 1:25 p.m., Lubrizol states they have downgraded the incident to a Level 2 and nearby road closures at Tidal Road have been lifted.

The shelter-in-place has been lifted for areas outside of the Lubrizol fence line, but the shelter-in-place remains on site, according to the City of Deer Park.

Chemical release at Lubrizol

The backstory:

CAER alert stated there was a chemical release coming from a processing unit at the Lubrizol facility on Tidal Road, north of Highway 225. Lubrizol DP stated at 9:45 a.m. there was an odor incident at the facility.

There is no threat to the residential community at this time. Tidal Road is shut down at this time due to a precautionary shelter-in-place for industrial neighbors, implemented to minimize off-site impact.

Officials say emergency response vehicles are on site. There is also fence-line monitoring in place.

The Lubrizol Emergency Response Team is actively working to resolve the situation.

Lubrizol Deer Park statement

What they're saying:

Lubrizol Deer Park gave FOX 26 this statement:

While performing maintenance of a processing unit at our Deer Park site, the non-operational equipment experienced an unanticipated release. As a precaution, a shelter-in-place has been issued to the site’s industrial neighbors. There is no anticipated offsite impact to the community.

La Porte Office of Emergency Management said this:

The Office of Emergency Management is aware of the incident reported at the Lubrizol facility in Deer Park. No action is needed from the community.

Our office remains in coordination with Deer Park, industry partners, and responding agencies and will continue to monitor the situation.

We will provide updates if conditions change or if any action is needed from the public.

The event has been downgraded to Level 2. Nearby road closures are now lifted, and the shelter-in-place guidance applies only within the Lubrizol facility. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide additional updates. Thank you for your attention and cooperation.

