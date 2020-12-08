'She will not die in vain': Family of Vanessa Guillen reacts to Fort Hood firings

article

The family of Vanessa Guillen reacted to the firing and suspensions of several Fort Hood officers announced on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Attorney Natalie Khawan and the Guillen family spoke passionately about the news. "Vanessa's death will not be in vain. It will live with us forever," Khawan told reporters.

14 soldiers and officers were fired or suspended for misconduct at Fort Hood following an extensive investigation.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevado said that the family's strength since Guillen's disappearance 'moved the United States Army' to act.

The family was emotional during the news conference but saw the silver lining that others in situations similar to Vanessa Guillen will now receive justice.

Guillen, 20, was last seen on the morning of April 22 in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood, Texas.

After an investigation, it was discovered that Guillen had been bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood by fellow Spc. Aaron Robinson who later killed himself.

Fort Hood officials and Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. (Fort Hood Press Center)

"We can not protect our women, without respecting our women, the sister of Guillen said to media members.

"It was refreshing to hear the truth," Attorney Natalie Khawam said Tuesday.

The death of Vanessa Guillen sparked the United States Army to look into the ongoing issues at Fort Hood. Her disappearance and death were one of the first in a string of missing and slain soldiers that plagued the base.

“The numbers are high here. They are the highest in most cases for sexual assault, harassment, murders, for our entire formation in the U.S. Army,” Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said during a visit to Fort Hood this year.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the U.S. Army announced they are ordering policy changes to address chronic leadership failures at the base that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence including murder, sexual assaults, and harassment.