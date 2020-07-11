Trump offers to help pay for Vanessa Guillen funeral
The family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, whose remains were found July 2 following her disappearance in April from Fort Hood, rallied with several dozen supporters before the meeting with Trump, calling for justice in the case and for changes in the way the military handles sexual abuse and harassment.
Houston family asking for FBI to investigate missing soldier from Fort Hood
The family of a missing soldier from Houston is pleading for the public's help to find their loved one whose been missing since April.
U.S. Army answers frequently asked questions about Vanessa Guillen
The U.S. Army released answers to frequently asked questions about Vanessa Guillen's case. She was last seen April 22 at Fort Hood.
Police: Suspect in Vanessa Guillen disappearance dies from self-inflicted wound
Authorities say a suspect in the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during an encounter with officers in Killeen.
Attorney: Missing Texas solider was killed at Fort Hood
Lawyer Natalie Khawam said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division told her that the other soldier bludgeoned 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood and later dismembered her and buried the remains in the woods.
LULAC warns Latina women to not enlist in military following Guillen disappearance
In a statement Friday from LULAC, “The women in the military are treated as second class citizens and women of color are even below that.”
Thousands march in downtown Houston to honor Vanessa Guillen
The march started at Discovery Green and went to City Hall. Many people in the large crowd were seen holding signs and wearing face coverings.
Family lawyer: Army investigators have identified remains of missing soldier
Army investigators have identified the body of a soldier who vanished more than two months ago from a base in Texas, according to a lawyer for the soldiers family.
Houston mourns as Vanessa Guillen investigation is underway
Crowds gathering at three different murals in honor Vanessa Guillen are demanding action and change.
Vanessa Guillen’s family to meet with President Trump Thursday
The family of murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen is preparing to meet with President Trump Thursday to discuss a bill that would help prevent what happened to the 20-year-old from ever happening to anyone else.
Custom casket maker donates casket to family of slain Fort Hood soldier
The Texas man who made the unique casket for Maleah Davis is gifting the family of Vanessa Guillen a one-of-a-kind casket for the Army specialist.
Mayor proclaims July 11, 2020 as Vanessa Guillen Day in Houston
He proclaimed July 11, 2020, as ‘Vanessa Guillen Day’ in the City of Houston.
Guillen family attorney speaks on why more people could face charges
Vanessa Guillen's family attorney says justice won't be served until questions are answered, and more people could be charged for covering up Vanessa's disappearance.
$50,000 reward for help finding missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
A combined $50,000 is now being offered for information that can help find missing 20-year-old Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who was last seen at Fort Hood on April 22.
Houston family waiting and hoping as search continues for missing Ft. Hood soldier
It's been almost 2 weeks since Private First Class Vanessa Guillen was last seen. Her family has been traveling from Houston to Killeen to help in the search for her, Chelsea Edwards reports.