Shadowdale shooting: 2 men injured in afternoon shooting, suspect said to be in custody

An investigation is underway after two men were shot on Wednesday afternoon in northwest Houston, authorities said.

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Shadowdale around 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, along with the fire department, they found two adult Hispanic males shot.

Both men were taken to the hospital, are said to be in stable condition, and expected to survive.

Authorities said preliminary information suggested there was a car in a parking lot of an apartment complex, which was across the street from a Spring Branch school.

At some point, an altercation occurred at the apartment complex.

That's when, officials believe, a male is believed to have fired multiple shots from a rifle out the window of the apartment complex into a car, where the two victims were struck.

Officials said the suspect is said to be in custody.

Authorities stated it's unclear what the altercation was about.

Police added the school nearby was not full of children at the time of the incident, just students there for after-school extracurricular activities.

No other injuries were reported.