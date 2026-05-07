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Hours-long shutdown for Grand Parkway in Sugar Land area

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Published  May 7, 2026 6:12pm CDT
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FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • An 18-wheeler is blocking off northbound Highway 99 near Highway 90.
    • Officials say it could take hours for the scene to clear.
    • Northbound drivers will have to use FM 1464.

SUGAR LAND, Texas - An hours-long shutdown is expected in the Sugar Land area due to an 18-wheeler accident on SH-99.

Fort Bend Co traffic: 18-wheeler on SH-99

What we know:

Sugar Land Police say the accident is blocking the northbound lanes of the Grand Parkway just north of SH-90.

It's believed that it'll take about 4–6 hours for the highway to reopen.

Drivers going north are being told to use FM 1464 to get around the scene, then reenter SH-99 from West Airport Boulevard.

What we don't know:

Details about the accident are not available at this time.

The Source: Sugar Land Police Department

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