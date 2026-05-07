Hours-long shutdown for Grand Parkway in Sugar Land area

The Brief An 18-wheeler is blocking off northbound Highway 99 near Highway 90. Officials say it could take hours for the scene to clear. Northbound drivers will have to use FM 1464.



An hours-long shutdown is expected in the Sugar Land area due to an 18-wheeler accident on SH-99.

Fort Bend Co traffic: 18-wheeler on SH-99

What we know:

Sugar Land Police say the accident is blocking the northbound lanes of the Grand Parkway just north of SH-90.

It's believed that it'll take about 4–6 hours for the highway to reopen.

Drivers going north are being told to use FM 1464 to get around the scene, then reenter SH-99 from West Airport Boulevard.

What we don't know:

Details about the accident are not available at this time.