Hours-long shutdown for Grand Parkway in Sugar Land area
SUGAR LAND, Texas - An hours-long shutdown is expected in the Sugar Land area due to an 18-wheeler accident on SH-99.
Fort Bend Co traffic: 18-wheeler on SH-99
What we know:
Sugar Land Police say the accident is blocking the northbound lanes of the Grand Parkway just north of SH-90.
It's believed that it'll take about 4–6 hours for the highway to reopen.
Drivers going north are being told to use FM 1464 to get around the scene, then reenter SH-99 from West Airport Boulevard.
What we don't know:
Details about the accident are not available at this time.
The Source: Sugar Land Police Department