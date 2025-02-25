Sexual assault charges dropped against former NASA engineer

article

The Brief Sexual assault charges were dismissed against former NASA engineer Eric Sim. He was facing seven counts of sexual assault.



Charges have been dismissed against a former NASA engineer who was accused in multiple sexual assault cases in Harris County.

Sexual assault charges dropped

What we know: Eric Sim was facing seven counts of sexual assault. Court records show they have all been dismissed.

According to the motion to dismiss, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss at least one of the cases because they "cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt at this time."

The judge signed the dismissal on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said, "The survivors in these cases are our priority. They are the victims of predatory acts, and we stand firm in recognizing their trauma. Forcing them to relive their pain in a public courtroom serves no purpose. Over the past 11 months, our investigators and prosecutors have sifted through terabytes of data, only to uncover insufficient evidence to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt. We owe it to these survivors to ensure justice, not re-victimization."

The backstory:

Sim was first charged in March 2024 and accused of attacking two different women after meeting them on dating apps. Four more sexual assault charges were filed later that month. A seventh sexual assault charge was filed in May.

His attorney at the time said Sims was falsely accused.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.