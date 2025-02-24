'Sextortionist' sentenced in Houston to 24 years for victimizing minors online

article

A 22-year-old New York native has been sentenced for the production of child pornography, coercion and enticement of minors and cyberstalking, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas.

Tyler N. Grundstrom pleaded guilty on Oct. 8, 2024.

Houston U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen sentenced Grundstrom to 24 years in federal prison on Feb. 21, 2025.

The backstory:

Grundstrom used popular online communication platforms to identify and target young girls for extortion and exploitation.

Grundstrom would manipulate, threaten and coerce the victims into producing explicit and offensive content.

The investigation revealed more than one victim in at least two states had been targeted, and the abuse occurred from 2021 and continued through 2022.

What they're saying:

"The significant sentence in this case is a reminder of how seriously the Department of Justice takes the online victimization of minors," said Ganjei. "Gone are the days where the predator lives next door or down the street; now a would-be exploiter can be thousands of miles away. Grundstrom, and similar online predators, are the reason why parents need to know who is talking to their child online."

"This case is a chilling reminder there are twisted criminals, like Tyler Grundstrom, who use the internet’s anonymity to manipulate children’s innocence for their own sick ends," said FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams. "I want to remind every child and parent to remain vigilant, especially on social media, because predators regularly use these platforms to find their victims. Today’s sentencing shows the FBI will relentlessly hunt down those who harm children, no matter where they live, and ensure they face the full force of the law for their vile crimes."

What's next:

He will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the future.

When Grundstrom is released from prison, he will be on supervised release for the rest of his life, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

He has been ordered to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.