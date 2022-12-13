Severe weather: Damage reports across North Texas from possible tornadoes

There are reports of damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple possible tornadoes.

Decatur

At least one tornado has been reported near Decatur with possible injuries and several homes destroyed.

FOX 4 viewer Darrell Barton shared video of the funnel cloud appearing to touch the ground at times.

Tori Barnard sent FOX 4 a photo of a crane that was knocked over by the winds.

Source: Tori Barnard

Grapevine

Photos from Grapevine show significant damage to power lines and a gas station.

Courtesy: Derek Waters

Grapevine police tweeted a photo of an 18-wheeler that sustained significant damage in a Sam's Club parking lot off of 114.

Source: Grapevine Police

Grapevine Police Captian Todd Dearing says a probable tornado was reported in the Sam's parking lot and there was damage to Sam's and neighboring buildings.

Dearing says a few minor injuries were reported, but nothing major.

Twitter user Blondies_77 shared a photo from inside the Sam's Club showing the roof had collapsed.

(Source: Twitter/Blondies_77)

They are asking residents to avoid the areas of Hwy 26/114 West, 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy., and Dove Loop/Shady Brook Dr.

Video from inside a Discount Tire in Grapevine shows the chaos as the storm came through the area.

Blue Ridge

Possible tornadoes also moved through Blue Ridge.

(Source: Samantha Martin)

FOX 4 viewer Samantha Martin sent in a photo of a home that collapsed .

Martin says everyone inside of the home made it out okay.

North Richland Hills

The roof of a roofing company in North Richland Hills.

Ahler's Roofing Showroom had significant damage on Tuesday morning.

Fort Worth

A possible tornado was spotted at Naval Air Station Reserve Base in Fort Worth.

Video of the storm was posted by Tiffany White and William Rubi Jr.

Weatherford

Photos from Peggy Crutsinger showed buildings were damaged in Weatherford on Tuesday.

An 18-wheeler was also toppled in the area.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Source: Peggy Crutsinger

Josh Moore in Weatherford posted video of a possible tornado behind homes in the area as well.

Sansom Park

Rebecca Norman posted a photo of a funnel cloud in Sansom Park.

There are several damage reports in the area.

Nick Marquez sent FOX 4 photos of a trailer flipped over by the winds.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: Nick Marquez)

White Settlement

Video from Jon Espinosa showed a funnel cloud near businesses in White Settlement.

Do you have photos or video of storm damage? Send them to us at kdfw@fox.com.