Several Houstonians still without water have no idea when repairs will be made as the landlord can't afford it

Some residents in Third Ward are not only still without water, they have no idea when their pipes will be repaired.

It’s been nearly a month since the freeze burst pipes across town.

Residents renting homes in an area of Third Ward have been without water all this time because their landlord says he doesn’t have the money to make the repairs and he hasn’t given authorization to allow anyone to come in and fix the pipes.

So for weeks, several Houston residents have been getting their water from a leaking, busted pipe underneath a house.

"It’s been real frustrating when you have to go get buckets of water and you have to keep doing it over and over," explains resident Freddie Alexander.

A dozen residents in Third Ward, who rent homes from the same landlord, had their pipes burst in the freeze and they've been without water since.

"This is very stressful," Alexander adds.

"It’s supposed to be home, a place of comfort and peace, not this," says Austin Stevens.

Mold is now starting to grow, some are still bathing with bottled water and Stevens has rented a hotel room a few times for baths for his wife and kids.

"It’s depleted the savings. I don’t know what to do. I know I want to get my family out of this situation and as a man I’m frustrated."

Humi Jackson with The Black United Fund of Texas says she found an organization to do the repairs for free, which can’t be done unless the property owner gives written permission. So she met with him.

"He jumped through the fence and ran down the street. (He literally jumped a fence and ran down the street as you were trying to get him to sign the paperwork?) Exactly, just like that. I was baffled," says Jackson.

The landlord said he’s not signing because he believes they want his signature to take his properties away.

"I would recommend if he has an attorney or someone who could look over the paperwork, that would probably be in his best interest if he has that type of apprehension," says Houston City Council Member Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz. "We’ll certainly stay on top of this because I don’t want anyone to suffer anymore than they have suffered."

The landlord also lives in the neighborhood and he says he doesn’t have water either, nor does he have insurance or the money to pay for the repairs. He says he is willing to have his attorney look over the paperwork.

"Help. Somebody please help us," Stevens pleaded.