Several hospitalized after dump truck crash in Montgomery County

Investigators are looking into a serious crash in Montgomery County, where nearly dozens of people were hospitalized.

Details are limited as it's an active scene but happened on TX-105 & Highland Hollow near Lake Conroe. It's unclear what caused the crash, but we're told the dump truck hit several cars, trapping people inside.

(Photo: SkyFOX)

We're told at least 8 people were rushed to the hospital, with one in serious condition.

No additional details have been shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.