Several homes evacuated in NE Harris County due to gas leak

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene assisting following a natural gas leak.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, authorities responded to Dell Dale Street at Wallisville.

Gonzalez said residents from about five homes have been asked to be evacuated.

Authorities said Channelview Fire Department and HC Hazmat are also on the scene.

