Several gather to honor Officer Jason Knox at visitation service

Family, friends, and the public gathered this evening for the visitation service of Houston Police Officer Jason Knox, who was killed last weekend in a helicopter crash.

The body of 35-year-old Tactical Flight Officer, Jason Knox escorted to Houston’s First Baptist Church by his brothers and sisters in blue. Knox had had a love for fixing cars, vehicles he had refurbished were on display.

FOX 26 spoke with Houston Police Chief, Art Acevedo “If anybody has learned anything about Jason over the last few days it’s that he is a man that loved life, loved his family, he loved God, and he loved being a member of the Houston Police Department, he loved being in ambassador.”

Officer Knox died Saturday morning when the police helicopter he was in crashed into a northeast Houston apartment complex.

Officer Chase Cormier was also onboard, he survived the crash, but was seriously injured.

Officer Knox joined the Houston Police Department in 2012 and was assigned to the Air and Marine Division. His father is Houston City Councilman Mike Knox. He leaves his wife, and two children behind.

Family and friends came out to pay their respects. Lynette Lozano husband is an HPD Officer, and briefly worked with Officer Knox.

“These things always get me, deep in the feels. I just hope that she finds peace, Miss Cara, and you know I hope that that puts her, puts her and her family in his loving arms during this difficult time,“ Lozano said.

Ed L. is a close family friend, he says he has nothing but fond memories of Officer Knox and his son, who were friends. “Jason always served. He would go provide security, and help," Ed L. said, "He was just always there for whatever anybody needed. You know we saw pictures of Jason and Cooper at the farm, just you know enjoying their time together, special times. We’ll miss him greatly.”