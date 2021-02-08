Several Fort Bend ISD Schools re-open as several close due to COVID-19

Several schools in Fort Bend ISD returned to in person learning Monday while a few also closed their doors due to COVID-19, going back to virtual.

As students at three Fort Bend ISD Schools flip open their laptops once again for learning from home, parents are onboard with the decision.

"I think it’s best to be safe during this time," explains Fr. Andrew Ellison, who has two kids affected by the closures.

"Really it’s for the safety of the children and any little thing like this that they need to be careful about we support it," adds father of three Mark Taylor.

Sienna Crossing and Townewest Elementary Schools, along with Elkins High School, are all back to online only learning after two cases of COVID-19 at SCE, six at Townewest and 14 at Elkins, closing the two elementary schools for a week. Elkins will be closed for two weeks.

"I’m just happy they’re taking it seriously and not putting our kids and our teachers at risk. The teachers are out there on the front lines. They’re putting their lives on the line for our kids," explains Fr. Ellison. "Our son who’s in 5th grade is excited about being back online but our 3rd grade daughter was very happy being in person and is sad she doesn’t get to see her friends and teachers," adds Casie Ellison.

"Luckily our two older boys are still at school and it’s just Luke who’s at SCE that’s home this week," says Taylor.

Eight Fort Bend ISD schools resumed in-person learning Monday including Austin and Dulles High Schools, Hodges Bend Middle School, and Barbara Jordan, Briargate, Madden, Oyster Creek, James Patterson Elementary Schools.

Another six schools will return to face-to-face instruction Tuesday including Bowie and Christa McAuliffe Middle Schools and Oakland, James Neill, Rosa Parks, Juan Seguin Elementary Schools.

The district continues to share safety videos and put safety measures in place.

"We have a little app on our phone that we have to check in each one of the kids every morning if they’re showing symptoms or what not. So that’s become a part of our daily routine," says Taylor.

After five cases of COVID-19 at Pecan Grove, the elementary school is set to close Tuesday, going back to online only for two weeks until February 22. George Bush High School with nine cases is also set to return to face-to-face learning Monday, February 22.