‘Send me a selfie’: This grandpa asking his friends for selfies is the most wholesome thing ever

An Ohio grandpa has become a viral sensation after he was captured on video asking all of his contacts to send him selfies for his new phone.

A video posted to Twitter by the man’s grandson, Chadwick, shows the grandfather eagerly calling up his friends asking for selfies to store in his iPhone 8.

“I have a request to make,” the grandpa said. “Would you take a selfie and send it to me?”

Chadwick said his grandfather came over to get help with setting up the new device after ditching his old flip phone.

“He came over so I can help him with it, but so far he just wants to set pictures for all his contacts,” Chadwick said in the post.

“He’s been calling all of his friends and requesting selfies.”

The wholesome video has been viewed over 1.7 million times on Twitter.