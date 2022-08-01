Senator John Cornyn tests positive for COVID-19

article

Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cornyn tweeted out the news, saying that he is vaccinated and boosted and that he plans to continue working remotely.

Senator Cornyn also said he will continue to fight against a $369 billion dollar package proposed by Democrats, which includes health care, climate, and tax measures.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) is expected to put the package up for a vote this week.

Cornyn tweeted if the bill goes up for a vote he plans to attend, while following CDC guidelines.