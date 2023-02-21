Semi truck carrying van hits bridge on Katy Fwy, causing traffic delays

article

A crash on Katy Fwy involving a semi truck carrying a van is causing traffic delays Tuesday evening.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, however, Houston police say the semi was carrying a van that was too tall, and it struck the bridge.

No details were shared on any injuries, but the inbound Katy Fwy at Washington has been reduced to one lane due to the crash.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but drivers are asked to avoid the area.