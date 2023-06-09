As the weather gets hotter, our thirst for sparkling water and seltzer is only growing. Consumer reports say it's a nearly $30 billion a year business, with a variety of choices, depending on how 'strong' consumers like their bubbles.

SUGGESTED: Topo Chico launches new flavored sparkling water collection, ‘Topo Chico Sabores’

The advent of seltzer dates back to the mid-1700s, when it was believed to have health benefits, and it's had an ebb and flow of popularity ever since. These days, we can't seem to get enough.

Consumer Reports conducted a subjective, non-scientific test of the most popular brands, to find the best. We did the same at Memorial Park, to see what some of you thought.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Local tastes leaned toward Topo Chico, and Polar canned seltzer, because of their big-bubble presentation. Meantime, the Consumer Reports staff liked a seltzer from Canada Dry, which is difficult to find locally.

Houston-area prices ranged from $0.065 to $0.075 an ounce.