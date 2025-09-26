Security guard shot man wielding pipe at Houston water facility: police

The Brief A man was shot at a water facility in southwest Houston. Police say the man had attacked an employee with a pipe. Security then shot the man, police say.



Houston police say a security guard shot a man who had attacked an employee with a pipe at a water facility.

Shooting on Westpark Drive

What we know:

The shooting occurred Friday morning in the 4400 block of Westpark Drive near Newcastle Drive.

According to police, a man came onto the property and attacked an employee with a large metal pipe. Security was called over.

When security located the man, police say the man tried to attack security with a pipe.

The security guard shot the man once in the chest, police say.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital.

The employee from the initial incident was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified. His condition is not known at this time. It’s unclear what prompted the incident.