Security guard shoots man in north Houston while trying to control crowd

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot by a security guard outside a north Houston club.

It happened a little after midnight when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to the 700 block of Airline for an assault in progress.

Initial details are several people were fighting once officers arrived and upgraded the call to a "shooting in progress" after finding an unidentified man shot in the chest in the club's driveway.

Officials said security guards tried to break up the brawl inside between two groups of people. During the scuffle, the crowd reportedly turned against the guards and began assaulting them.

One of the guards, investigators said, pulled out his gun and fired one round, hitting the unidentified man inside the bar.

He was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the security guards were cooperating with police at the scene, but as of this writing, no word was given on any charges filed or if there will be any.

An investigation remains underway.