Man shot to death after approaching group with gun in Greenspoint

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in north Houston after a man reportedly walked up to a group of men and was killed.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

It happened a little after midnight when police said a group of men were standing around at a Shell gas station on Greens Rd in Greenspoint.

That's when an unidentified man walked up to the group with a gun. The circumstances behind why are unclear, but officials said one of the men in the group pulled out his own gun and shot the unidentified man.

He was taken to the hospital in a private car, where investigators said he died from his injuries.

The shooter, meanwhile, reportedly hid until police arrived and turned himself in.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

No additional details were shared, as of this writing, so it's unclear if the shooter will face any charges.