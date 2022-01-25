Second NYPD officer dies after Harlem shooting

article

A second NYPD officer has died from the wounds he suffered in a shooting inside a Harlem apartment last week.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the death of Police Officer Wilbert Mora on Tuesday afternoon.

"Wilbert is 3 times a hero," she tweeted. "For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation."

Mora, Police Officer Jason Rivera, and Police Officer Sumit Sulant had responded to an emergency call from an apartment on West 135th Street from a woman saying her adult son — McNeil — had become "problematic" on Friday night, authorities have said.

The officers spoke with the woman and another person in the front of the apartment, police said. Neither said anything about McNeil, who was in a back bedroom, having a weapon, police said.

Rivera and Mora began walking down a narrow hallway to check on McNeil, who swung open the door and began shooting, police said. Rivera and Mora were hit and fell to the floor before they could defend themselves, police said.

As McNeil tried to get away, Sulant, who had stayed with McNeil's mother, shot McNeil, wounding him in the head and arm, Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Rivera, Mora, and McNeil were taken to Harlem Hospital, which is just steps from the apartment.

Police Officer Jason Rivera (NYPD Illustration)

Rivera died Friday night. Mora was transferred to NYU Langone Hospital where he was on life support until Tuesday.

McNeil died at Harlem Hospital on Monday , police said.

Mora started at the NYPD Police Academy in October 2018, police records show. He'd worked out of the 32nd Precinct since November 2019.

Police said McNeil had opened fire with a Glock .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol modified with a drum magazine capable of holding up to 40 rounds. The day after the shooting, detectives executing a search warrant at McNeil's mother's apartment found an AR-15-style assault rifle under his mattress.

This is a developing story and will be updated. With The Associated Press.

Police Officer Wilbert Mora, left, and Police Officer Jason Rivera (NYPD Photos)