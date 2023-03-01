Authorities are on the search for 10 people, believed to be undocumented immigrants, who reportedly fled during a traffic stop in Memorial Villages.

According to police, officers were searching the area of Beinhorn and Voss, where 10 men and women fled shortly after the stop was initiated.

At least two were found, as of this writing, but officers are still combing the area with their drones to search area yards.

Anyone with information or if they're said to be entering the area yards are asked to call the non-emergency number for MVPD at 713-365-3700.