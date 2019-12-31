Search underway at Grand Canyon for missing La Porte man

article

A search is underway at the Grand Canyon for a La Porte man who hasn't been seen for more than a week.

Martin Edward O'Connor, 58, was last seen on December 22 at Yavapai Lodge on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. He is believed to be traveling alone.

O'Connor is described as a white male, 5'10" in height, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and is bald. He may be wearing Carhartt-style work clothing and a blue plaid shirt.

The National Parks investigative services are looking for any tips that will lead to him. Anyone who may have spoken with him or seen him is asked to call the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009.