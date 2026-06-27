Search underway for 17-year-old missing after raft sinks in Galveston Bay

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The Brief Search crews are actively looking for 17-year-old Nathan Lowery after his raft sank in Galveston Bay early Saturday morning. Family and friends on the raft with Lowery safely made it out of the water, but he failed to resurface. Lowery remains missing, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Texas City Police or Texas EquuSearch.



Search crews continued looking for a 17-year-old who disappeared after a water raft began sinking in Galveston Bay on Saturday, according to Texas EquuSearch.

What we know:

Nathan Lowery was last seen about 5:30 a.m. Saturday on a raft with family and friends on the north side of the Texas City Dike. Authorities said the raft began taking on water and sank.

Nathan Lowery

The other people on the raft were able to make it safely out of the water and were rescued, but Lowery did not resurface, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Lowery was last seen wearing a royal blue T-shirt and dark gray shorts.

What they're saying:

Texas EquuSearch has joined the Texas City Police Department and other agencies in the search.

Anyone with information about Lowery's whereabouts is asked to contact the Texas City Police Department at (409) 948-2525 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.