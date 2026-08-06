Ex-Harris County deputy accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

The Brief According to court documents, Nicholas Burbridge, 34, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14. He was also charged with solicitation of prostitution in a separate incident. He was arrested Monday but has since been released on bond.



A former Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, according to court documents.

Records show Nicholas Burbridge, 34, was charged this week with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14.

He was also charged with solicitation of prostitution in a separate incident.

Timeline:

Records show he was arrested on Monday and has since been released on bond.

According to court documents, the solicitation of prostitution allegations are from August 2025.

The sexual assault allegations are from March 17 of this year.

The sheriff’s office confirms that Burbridge’s employment was terminated on March 19.

Nicholas Burbridge (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Former deputy faces sexual assault allegations

Burbridge is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on March 17.

According to court documents, Burbridge met the 13-year-old girl on a dating app, picked her up and took her to his home. He allegedly then engaged in sexual conduct with the girl.

His bond was set at $150,000 in the case.

Solicitation of prostitution charge

The solicitation of prostitution charge stems from separate allegations from August 13, 2025.

According to court documents, Burbridge allegedly offered and agreed to pay a woman to engage in sexual conduct.