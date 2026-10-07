Search intensifies for missing Texas mother after Louisiana crash; family offers $20K reward

The Brief Missing since September 30 : Christin "Chrissy" Munn-Holliday, 22, disappeared after investigators say she walked away from a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 10 in Louisiana. Search efforts intensify : The United Cajun Navy has reportedly joined the search, using boats, drones and volunteers on foot to help locate the missing mother. Family desperate for answers : Chrissy's family is offering a $20,000 reward for her safe return and raising money to hire a private investigator and attorney.



A desperate search is underway for a 22-year-old Texas mother from Katy who disappeared following a car crash in Louisiana. Her family is now offering a $20,000 reward for her safe return.

Texas mother vanishes after Louisiana crash

Christin "Chrissy" Munn-Holliday, a 22-year-old Texas woman and mother of a 4-year-old boy, has been missing since September 30, 2026, after a crash along Interstate 10 in Louisiana.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened during the early morning hours of September 30 on I-10 eastbound near milepost 128 in Iberville Parish, along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Investigators believe Munn-Holliday was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicates that she left the scene on foot following the collision and has not been located since.

Authorities have not released additional details about what led up to the crash or what may have happened to Munn-Holliday after she walked away.

Family offers $20,000 reward as search intensifies

As investigators work to determine what happened, Munn-Holliday's family is desperately searching for answers.

Her father, Robert Munn, has offered a $20,000 reward for his daughter's safe return.

The disappearance has prompted additional search efforts in Louisiana, where the United Cajun Navy has reportedly joined the effort to locate Munn-Holliday.

Search volunteers have been using boats, drones and ground searches to examine areas near where she was last seen.

The search is particularly challenging because portions of the Atchafalaya Basin are surrounded by swamps, waterways and wooded terrain.

For the family, every passing day without answers brings growing concern.

Munn-Holliday is also the mother of a 4-year-old son who is waiting for her to return home.

Parents traveling between Texas and Louisiana

According to information provided by Munn-Holliday's parents, they have been traveling back and forth between Texas and Louisiana to meet with investigators, follow possible leads and participate in efforts to locate their daughter.

Christin "Chrissy" Munn-Holliday

Two states investigating disappearance

Louisiana State Police confirmed that its Troop A investigators are handling the hit-and-run investigation.

On October 1, troopers learned that Munn-Holliday had also been reported missing to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office remains the lead investigative agency in the missing-person case.

Louisiana State Police say investigators from both agencies have been in contact and will continue coordinating their efforts.

"Both investigations remain active and ongoing," Trooper Shelby Mayfield with Louisiana State Police said.

Mayfield added that additional investigative details are not being released to protect the integrity of the investigations.

Authorities have not publicly established what happened to Munn-Holliday after she left the crash scene.

How to help

Munn-Holliday was last reported wearing a purple jumpsuit and denim jacket. She is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

As the investigation enters its second week, Munn-Holliday's loved ones remain hopeful that someone will come forward with information that can help bring the young mother home.