Missing swimmer in Freeport: Search for DeAngelo Jackson, 19, suspended

The search for the swimmer who went missing near Freeport has been suspended on Sunday.

19-year-old DeAngelo Phillip Jackson from Navasota, Texas was last seen swimming near Surfside Beach on Friday.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office contacted the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders on Friday at 6:30 p.m. about a swimmer who was swept out by a wave near Surfside Beach.

Jackson was last seen wearing dark-colored swim trunks with an orange waistband and no shirt and is described as 6' 3".

(Photo courtesy of Texas EquuSearch)

Coast Guard crews searched approximately 305 square miles for a combined 25 search hours.

"The decision to suspend the search is never easy, but we remain ready to resume the operation should any new information arise," said Lt. j.g. Melissa Brizzi, command duty officer, Sector Houston-Galveston. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, and we hope they find solace and strength during this difficult time."

Coast Guard watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched the Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew, a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew, and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search for the missing swimmer.

