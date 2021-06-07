Search for boy, 10, swept out from shore in Matagorda

A search is underway for a 10-year-old boy who was swept out from shore in Matagorda, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard says there is an active search and rescue operation at Jetty Park in Matagorda on Monday morning.

Officials were alerted to two people who were swept out from shore.

The Coast Guard says one person was recovered on the shore deceased.

A 10-year-old boy is still missing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated accordingly.