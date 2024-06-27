In Utah, the search continues for a missing Houston Independent School District teacher and her husband.

Houston ISD teacher Maranda Ankofski and her husband Raymond both disappeared in Moab, Utah. Sheriff’s deputies and even volunteers have been searching for the couple for days, but there’s still no sign of them.

The weather for searchers was pretty windy on Thursday at Utah’s Steel Bender Off Road Trail where the Pearland residents Off Road UTV was found damaged and abandoned on Monday.

"They spent a great deal of time rock crawling all the different trails with their ATV. I believe this was their first time on that Steel Bender trail," says Raymond's sister, Donna Stevens.

Maranda Ankofski is a teacher at HISD’s Valley West Elementary School. She and her husband, described as adventurers, were last seen in Utah on Friday. They were set to return home to the Houston area on Monday but never made it.

"We know there were some serious floods going on in that area Friday. They recovered their ATV, just not my brother and sister-in-law," Stevens adds.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo online of a highway left covered in mud after the strong rains and photos of the 20 rescues they carried out over six hours during the wicked weather.

It’s feared a flash flood may have swept the Ankofski’s away.

"Probably once the flood hit the UTV we’re thinking anywhere from three-quarters to a mile, it pushed it down the wash, and off of a waterfall where it came to a rest. Their tools and belongings are scattered over a three-mile area," explains Deputy Chief Mike Palmer with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

"Every hour it feels like days that go by with no word," says Stevens.