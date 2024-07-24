Houston-area families have been forced into looking for alternative financial means, including working additional shifts and crowdfunded appeals, to meet their surrogate payments following a scandal involving Surrogacy Escrow Account Management (SEAM), a local escrow company owned by Dominique Side.

With their life savings misappropriated, affected individuals are handling the stressful situation through hard work and hope. Couples like Arielle Mitton and her husband, having faced infertility and loss for years, are now overworked, covering extra shifts to recoup lost funds destined for their surrogacy journey.

"My husband and I are working extra shifts, working overtime, it’s exhausting. I don't sleep that much, I’m exhausted," shared Mitton, echoing the distress of many in her situation. Mitton, whose surrogate is due on Christmas Eve, had placed $50,000 in an escrow account with SEAM, only to find $38,000 missing.

Hundreds of families are in the same predicament. They have created GoFundMe pages to have funds to pay for their surrogate.

"In the beginning, I was disheartened, and I still am by the fact that somebody can be so evil and steal innocent people’s money, and not just innocent people but people who are suffering and have gone through so much loss and sadness in their lives," Mitton said.

FOX 26 went to get answers from Dominique Side, visiting her home in Rosharon, but a woman never answered the door, only telling FOX 26 that Side only resides in that residence when she's in Houston and never answered follow-up questions.

The financial strain also affects Chris Kettman and his wife, whose child is due on Halloween. "It’s frustrating, hard really to wrap your mind around," Kettman expressed, referencing the breaches that led to their funds being diverted.

In a lawsuit filed by Marianne Robak and Lori Hood on behalf of the 23 families, they allege that Side misused the escrow money to fund her lavish lifestyle and start her rap career.

Despite the turmoil, the community has come together, offering financial support and warm messages to the impacted families. "It just warms my heart," Mitton described the outpouring of support they have received.

Mitton's surrogate is due on Christmas Eve and said she is experiencing both sides of the surrogacy journey: happiness and frustration.

"I’m just seeing how beautiful the world is through it because it’s people I never met before that hear our story and who are donating, and sending really nice messages," Mitton said.

Kettmann and his wife were able to save for an emergency fund and have been able to pay their surrogate the past couple of months and, through donations from their GoFundMe page have been able to cover future months' payments.

Both Mitton and Kettmann are sure Side is aware of the damage she has done to families and took the opportunity to send her a message.

"Come clean with all of it. At this point her mistakes, has been made, she can’t do anything about that but she can come clean and help us have answers and help us understand where the money is," Kettmann said.

"If she’s out there listening I hope she feels bad about what she’s done, I hope she can’t sleep at night, and I hope she can do the right thing,' Mitton said.

Meanwhile, federal authorities have initiated an investigation against Dominique Side and her business dealings.

Meanwhile, federal authorities have initiated an investigation against Dominique Side and her business dealings.