Sealy ISD teacher arrested for child grooming charge, posts $50k bond

Sealy Police Department confirms a Sealy ISD teacher was arrested for having inappropriate conversations with a student.

Sealy ISD teacher arrested, charged for having inappropriate conversations with a student

What we know:

Sealy Police arrested 63-year-old Juan Gerardo Perez for Child Grooming, a first-degree felony, on Tuesday.

"We were notified of an inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher, and we began an investigation," Sealy Police Chief Russell Grimes said. "After that investigation and consultation with our district attorney, we obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect."

Sealy PD confirm that Perez was able to post his $50,000 bond Wednesday afternoon.

"Investigators as we speak, are working on trying to get details on the timeline," Grimes said. "But for my understanding, there's been communication for quite a while."

The department is partnering with Sealy ISD police and the Sealy District Attorney's Office to continue their investigation.

"There is no statute of limitations on, child sexual assault. There's some shorter statute of limitations for other crimes, such as theft and things like that," Grimes said. "But, for something like this, especially for children, you know, if it happened this weekend or if it happened five years ago, ten years ago, you know, if you've grown and move out of the house, we've had reports come in, people in their 20s and 30s reporting child sex assault."