Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger on flight from San Francisco to Atlanta

A scorpion stung a passenger Thursday aboard a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Atlanta, airline officials said.

The passenger on Flight 1554 told TMZ that she felt stinging on her leg and when she went to the restroom, a scorpion fell out of her pant leg. Flight attendants were able to trap the arachnid, the passenger told TMZ.

The flight crew immediately contacted a physician on the ground to provide guidance, according to a statement from United Airlines.

Medical personnel met the flight when in landed in Atlanta and the passenger was taken to a hospital.

Airline officials are investigating how the scorpion came to be on the plane.

"We have been in contact with our customer to ensure her well-being," according to the statement from United Airlines.