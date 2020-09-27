School district in Wharton Co. ending remote learning for students, opening classrooms

article

The Louise Independent School District announced they are ending remote learning for all students.



In a letter sent out by Louise ISD Superintendent, Dr. Garth Oliver, he stated the remote learning approach, “has not been successful for more than a handful of students.”



Oliver added, “The effort required of our teachers and administrators will no longer be divided by the requirements of offering remote learning beginning Tuesday, September 29, 2020.”

According to the letter, students will have four options that are suitable through education laws:

Come to school face-to-face Withdraw to home school Enroll in a private school Request transfer status to a district that offers remote learning

Oliver said, “I am not mandating that your family chooses to return to school. Yet, I am suggesting that you make a decision that continues to provide the appropriate needs of your children.”

The school district added if they see health concerns develop, they will revisit the topic.



Also, they said, any child that tests positive for COVID, will receive instructional support as they would for any other illness.