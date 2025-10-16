The Brief A Montgomery ISD school bus was involved in a crash on FM 2854 and Mail Route Road. Eight students were taken to the hospital for further evaluation. It's unclear how the crash occurred.



Eight students were taken to the hospital for assessment after a crash involving a Montgomery ISD school bus on Thursday morning, officials confirm.

Montgomery ISD bus crash

What we know:

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at FM 2854 and Mail Route Road.

The district says all the students on the bus were evaluated by EMS personnel. Six students were taken to the hospital for further assessment. Two other students were taken to the hospital by their parents for further evaluation.

The other students were released to their parents at the scene or taken to school on another bus.

"We appreciate the quick and coordinated response of local law enforcement and EMS," the district said in a statement.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the crash occurred or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.