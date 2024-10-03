Brazoria County school bus crash sends student, driver to hospital

A Columbia Brazoria ISD bus was involved in a crash with a dump truck in Brazoria County on Thursday morning.

The crash happened at CR 353 and Highway 36.

21 high schoolers and the driver were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver and one student were flown to the hospital from the scene.

All other students were evaluated at the scene and released to their parents or are on their way to school.

