If you have ordered from Trill Burgers through an online delivery app, Bun B warns you were a victim of a scam.

Rapper Bun B, owner of the new, popular restaurant in Houston, Trill Burgers, posted on Instagram to bring attention to a scam involving the restaurant.

According to him, people have come to the restaurant to pick up a delivery order from food apps, but Trill Burgers is not offering delivery or is affiliated with any delivery app.

If people are ordering Trill Burgers from any app, they are being scammed, he says.

"We do not offer online delivery or any delivery of any kind. This is a scam and if you have ordered we recommend you cancel your order and dispute with Uber eats, Postmates, etc. We are working to get these taken down," he wrote in his caption.

When the restaurant does begin online ordering, Bun B says they will let people know.